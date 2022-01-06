Switching Screens, Help Defense, And Threes Allowed

SOUTH BEND, IN – So what went wrong defensively for North Carolina in its 78-73 loss to Notre Dame at Joyce Center on Wednesday night?

In a way, it was a twist from the ills of the first three losses. Notre Dame didn’t pound the ball inside nor relentlessly drive to the rim like Purdue, Tennessee, and Kentucky did in some form to the tune of 150 combined points in the paint in UNC’s losses to those highly ranked teams.

Carolina couldn’t stop the dribble drive and struggled with help defense in the paint in those games. It had help defense issues in South Bend, again, but many of Carolina’s problems stemmed from its soft switching on screens. Notre Dame was fully prepared for this and exploited it out of the gate.

It helped the Fighting Irish get open threes, often from quick two and three-dribble drives before kicking out the ball, or pick-and-pop stuff. At times, multiple perimeter shooters were open. The only question was quick Notre Dame player would take the open three on that possession.

And so on.

“We wanted to switch one-through-four, and then when (Paul) Atkinson was in, we wanted to ice him and weaken his screens,” UNC junior forward Armando Bacot said. “But, we were just having trouble getting into all the defensive coverages. And it wasn’t even so much of the switching, it was more like us getting in a switch and them driving and us being too much in help, and they were playing the drive-and-kick and they were just knocking down threes.”

An example of the mess the Irish turned UNC into with the screens and help defense is that 10 of Notre Dame’s 13 made threes were assisted, and almost exclusively after screens. At times, it appeared as if the Irish were running game-rep offense the day before a big game.

They were on point because the Tar Heels weren’t.

The screens came first, then the soft switching, then the need for helpers. It didn’t work out.