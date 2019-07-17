CHARLOTTE - Commissioner John Swofford opened the ACC Kickoff with his annual State of the ACC address Wednesday morning at the Westin Hotel.

Some of the major talking points ahead of the 2019 football season was the launch of the ACC Network, the conference’s recent success across different sports and gambling in college athletics.





As always, Swofford started his speech with some of the league’s accomplishments over the past few years:

*Since 2015, the ACC has won seven national championships in football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball. That’s the most of any conference.

*The ACC has won more national titles in men’s basketball than any other conference since 2013.

*An ACC team won the men’s basketball (Virginia) and football national championship (Clemson) in the same academic year for the fourth time in conference history.





Undoubtedly the biggest talking point of the day was the ACC Network, which launches at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22. The network is owned by ESPN and is solely dedicated to covering sports across the conference.

Here’s what Swofford had to say about the launch:

“Looking forward, the most significant opportunity that’s upon us is the August 22 launch of the ACC Network. Having the opportunity to do this with a terrific partner we’re working with has been a progression over time. It’s been a journey…

“The ACC Network will give our schools a national platform to showcase our campuses, our coaches, our student athletes. This will result in 24/7 ACC programming, increased exposure for our athletic programs, our student athletes, our entire universities and their communities. It will bring unprecedented exposure for our women athletes and programs.”

In addition, the ACC announced its broadcast teams for the 2019 football season:

*Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (reporter).

*Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (reporter).

*Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Eric Wood (reporter).



