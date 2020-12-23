TarHeelIllustrated - Syracuse-UNC Game Postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Syracuse at North Carolina men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 2.

The postponement follows positive tests in a recent Syracuse opponent, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing required for the Syracuse men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com

UNC's football team plays Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl at 8 pm on Jan. 2, so at least there won't be any conflict with the games.



