News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-23 19:28:20 -0500') }} football Edit

T Lee Talks Official Visit

Camoywqcc9aouinthpjl
3-star athlete T Lee is committed to Arizona State but is still taking official visits, including this past weekend at UNC.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Buford, GA, 3-star 2020 athlete T Lee, who verbally committed to Arizona State last November but recently announced he was allowing just four schools to recruit him, which included North Carolina, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}