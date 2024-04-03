The McDonald's All-American Game Tuesday night in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas wrapped up several days of festivities for the top high school basketball players in the Class of 2024.

The West squad got off to a big early lead only to see the East second stringers tighten it back up just before the half. The East actually took a second half lead, and in the end it was the East who got the better of a back and forth fourth quarter by the total of 88-86.

The North Carolina Tar Heels were well represented with two players one the East team. Ian Jackson and Drake Powell were on different line shifts to use a hockey term, but they both figured heavily at certain points of the game, and played together for much of the crunch time late in the fourth quarter.

An exhibition all-star game is much different than a real game with consequences. It was a more favorable environment for Jackson, but there was still plenty to evaluate for both five-stars.

