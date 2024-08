The 2024 Under Armour Elite 24 All-Star Game took place in Brooklyn on Saturday night after several practices and scrimmages before that late in the week.

The late summer showcase event was highlighted by three players who have been offered by North Carolina along with others on the radar. Nate Ament, Acaden Lewis, and Malachi Moreno are on the very top of the wish list of Hubert Davis.

We got quite the look at the three important seniors plus some valuable recruiting information as we head into very important window of list cuts and official visits.