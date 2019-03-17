Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 19:29:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Taking A Look At UNC In The Columbus Bracket

Zxcbr3pdbli7ktry5jvh
THI takes a look at UNC's portion of the bracket in Columbus for the NCAA Tournament this week.
USA Today
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

North Carolina opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday in Columbus, OH, as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and will face o. 16 seed Iona, champions of the Metro Atlantic Conference.To get advance...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}