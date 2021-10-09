With most of its class of 2022 in the books, the North Carolina coaching staff has increased its recruiting attention for the class of 2023. The Tar Heels have offered six prospects since late August and none of those offers were to in-state kids.

The Tar Heels remains in good shape with several of the top prospects in the state of North Carolina, but Coach Mack Brown said that they would look in their recruiting blueprint from Washington, DC to Georgia and even out of that for elite prospects.

THI takes a look at the most recent offers: