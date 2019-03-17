Chapel Hill – No. 8 North Carolina picked up their first ACC series win of the season after beating Miami by a score of 8-5 on Sunday. Freshman Aaron Sabato and junior Dylan Harris led the way offensively for the Heels. Sabato went 3-4 with two home runs and four RBI while Harris was a triple away from the cycle after going 3-5 with two runs scored.

Miami wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard Sunday morning as they blasted a three-run home run in the first inning for the 3-0 lead.

UNC answered immediately with four runs in the bottom of the first to take the 4-3 lead.

Dylan Harris and Michael Busch started the game with back-to-back doubles to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. Caleb Roberts bought home Busch with a fielder choice before Aaron Sabato blasted a two-run home run for the 4-3 advantage.

Harris delivered again in the second inning with a solo home run to give the Heels a 5-3 lead.

Sabato wasn’t to be outdone as he launched his second home-run of the day in the third inning with another two-run home run to give UNC the 7-3 lead.

Miami responded with two unanswered runs, one each in the sixth and eighth inning, to make it 7-5 for the Heels.