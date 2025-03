DAYTON, OH - North Carolina led by as many as 40 points on Tuesday, downing San Diego State, 95-68, in the First Four in Dayton.

RJ Davis scored 26 points, converting all six 3-point attempts. Jae'Lyn Withers recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Seth Trimble tallied 16 points and three rebounds.

UNC advances to face Ole Miss in the Round of 64 on Friday, taking on the Rebels at 4:05PM inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.