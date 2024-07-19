Peach Jam pool play began last weekend, and concluded early Friday afternoon in North Augusta, South Carolina. The 15U, 16U, and 17U divisions now move to the playoff rounds before Sunday's championship games.

Several teams with North Carolina recruits have fared nicely, and will be around for the upcoming elimination games. The Elite Eight rounds will begin Saturday morning with the Oakland Soldiers, the Nightrydas, and Team Takeover all still undefeated, alive and well. The CP3 16U squad also is a strong contender in their division.

In the first of two parts from North Augusta we will take a deep dive into how each player with a UNC offer performed during pool play. We will have a follow-up on the playoff rounds at the conclusion of Peach Jam on Sunday.