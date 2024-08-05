CHAPEL HILL - For a college football coach, losing sleep is a part of the job description. In North Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s case, his sleepless nights are filled with thoughts regarding special teams.

“Yeah, you always do with punters and kickers,” said Brown. “It always makes you nervous.”

In 2023, UNC ranked 102nd in the country in punt defense, surrendering 11.3 yards per return, and 124th in net punting netting 34.81 yards per attempt. This was good for dead last among then Power Five programs.

Tom Maginness’ lone season as a starter was nearly his only one as the lead punter last, as Brown admitted the Tar Heels aggressively pursued a replacement to help improve their special teams unit. With incoming freshman Lucas Osada entering the fold, they now have a potential replacement should the poor punting persist.

Their subpar special teams play continued on kickoff defense, allowing 25.53 yards per return, which placed the Heels 127th out of 131 FBS programs.

Just two Tar Heels, Sebastian Cheeks and D.J. Jones, both of whom are no longer with the program, earned a PFF grade above 60 on special teams. Excluding placekickers, no player on kickoff coverage recorded a PFF grade above 62.

To make matters worse, they graded out as the 116th-best special teams group, according to PFF, ahead of only Colorado, Cincinnati, Cal, and West Virginia at the Power Five level. Now, with fall camp underway, UNC's coaching staff is emphasizing the importance of special teams play.

“Special teams is one-third of the game. We talk about it all the time, but someone says they don’t want to play on special teams and that’s very selfish because they don’t want to help our team,” said Brown. “That’s a third of how we win, so if you’re not enthusiastic about special teams then you probably need to go do something else.”