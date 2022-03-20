FORT MILL, SC - The Rivals Camp series came back to the Carolinas after a one-year absence due to a minimized tour last year because of COVID-19. More than 190 prospects attending the invite-only camp at Nation Ford High School.

The camp was split into two different groups, with the linemen going first in the morning and the skill players competing around lunch.

THI was on hand for the camp and will post observations and thoughts of the numerous prospects targetd by the North Carolina staff that were in attendance: