The past few weeks have been extremely busy on all fronts for the North Carolina Basketball program. The Tar Heels are in the midst of daily pre-season practices. Publicly, a live event was held last Friday night in front of the locals, and that was followed up Wednesay with the ACC TipOff in Charlotte.

Recruiting is going full bore as well. Three of six scheduled official visitors have already been on campus this fall. Hubert Davis and his staff have been all over the country paying visits of their own.