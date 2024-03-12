With several days between the conclusion of the regular season and start of the ACC Tournament for top seed North Carolina is a good time to grind out a bunch of numbers reflecting the Tar Heels play of late.

UNC finished the regular season 25-6 overall and 17-3 in the ACC. Plus, Carolina takes a six-game win streak into the postseason, which for it begins Thursday in Washington, DC, against the winner between Florida State and Virginia Tech, which meet Wednesday.

The Heels also moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, and graduate guard Cormac Ryan was named ACC Player of the week after scoring 14 points in a win over Notre Dame, and a career-high 31 in the victory at Duke on Saturday night.

Here are some trends, streak comparisons, and more:



