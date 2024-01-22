CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina entered the halftime locker room with an 0-for-8 mark from three-point range. Yet, the No. 3 team in the country trailed by only point, as Wake Forest possessed a 34-33 lead

Aggressiveness is what the Tar Heels displayed in an effort to compensate for their slow start from behind the arc, and it worked in an 85-64 victory Monday night at the Smith Center.

After Cormac Ryan failed to connect on a three-point attempt with 14:41 remaining, 18 of North Carolina’s next 20 shots to close out the half were inside the arc. This included a stretch of 12 consecutive twos that helped the Heels balloon their lead to eight at 22-14.

While the Demon Deacons used back-to-back triples from Damari Monsanto to regain the lead heading into the break, the Tar Heels’ mindset was to still attack the paint and finish at the rim.

“(Assictant) Coach (Brad) Frederick was saying at halftime that we’re taking good open threes. We weren’t taking bad shots, but we were taking the shots they wanted us to take,” said Harrison Ingram. “In the second half, we started attacking the paint. We knew that Efton was in foul trouble. We knew Carr was in foul trouble, so it was attack the paint and see if they could block it, and they couldn’t.”

That includes for RJ Davis, who in a year of impressive play, turned in the performance of all performances.

On a night when he dropped a career-high 36 points, the most in the Smith Center since Tyler Hansbrough’s 39 versus Clemson in 2008, Davis did not start off hot, though. In fact, he began just 1-for-4 from the field, including two misses from three-point range.

But the senior guard did not continue to hunt his shot from outside, he created his own in the paint and at the rim.