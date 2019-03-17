CHARLOTTE – The debate over what teams should get the four No. 1 seeds when the NCAA Tournament field of 68 is unveiled has been more interesting than it usually is, and there are scenarios in which North Carolina finds itself on one of those coveted spots Sunday evening.

Typically, there might be debate over the final one seed spot going into the final weekend before Selection Sunday, but with seven teams making cases for top seeds and perhaps only Virginia having clearly locked one up entering this weekend, Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan State still had chances to move up, along with the Tar Heels.

But, if anyone thinks the Tar Heels are fixated on what the NCAA Selection Committee thinks of them, they aren’t letting on about it.

“We’re not worried about it,” senior Luke Maye said, following UNC’s loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals Friday night. “But I think the way we’ve played, the way we’ve come on here lately, they’re (Duke) a great team, only lost five games, have a lot of great players, those were two great teams, and in my opinion two of the best teams in the country, and I think we should see that moving forward.”

Translation: Just bring it on.

The Heels are used to being overlooked this year, and the vibe in the locker room Friday night was that may well happen again, but it really didn’t matter. This team has done a remarkable job of channeling fuel-infusing disrespect to its own benefit, and ending up a 2 seed somewhere will just fall in line with how things have gone over the last two months. In that span, the Tar Heels have lost just twice, narrowly at home to Virginia on a night the game flipped when Cam Johnson left late with an injury and by a point versus Duke here Friday.