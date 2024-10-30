Tar Heels Aren't Taking Seminoles and Their Brand Lightly

CHAPEL HILL - It’s no secret that Florida State football is having a season to forget. The Seminoles are 1-7 on the year, and find themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

FSU sits dead last in scoring offense in the ACC (14.9 points per game), and ranks ahead of only Houston in all of college football in the statistical category. It comes in at 131st in total offense with 272.5 yards per game and has recorded just 118 first downs on the season, good for 129th in the country.

It’s true that Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will miss out on a bowl game for the third time in five seasons. Despite the negativity surrounding the program and another losing season on the horizon, it’s also true that Florida State is still Florida State.

It’s the same program that has produced 32 first-round picks, three Heisman Trophy winners, and won three National Championships.

The Seminoles still don the notorious spear on their helmets, and call Doak S. Campbell Stadium home.

There could be countless reasons for North Carolina to overlook the reeling program, but its past resume speaks for itself.

“It’s Florida State at the end of the day,” said UNC defensive back Alijah Huzzie. “You can’t look at their record, you can’t look at the losses they’ve taken cause they got probably some of the best athletes in college football over there. You just gotta take it as a regular game, prepare as if you’re going into an undefeated team that’s on a roll right here, so you just gotta take it like you would every Saturday honestly.”

Looking ahead to another opponent or, in the Tar Heels’ case this weekend, another bye week, isn’t a foreign concept for UNC.

Last season, Carolina ate the poisoned cheese against Virginia after a 6-0 start. A year prior, a four-win Georgia Tech team upset the 9-1 Tar Heels one week before their rivalry matchup with NC State.

Those losses can be attributed to perhaps a lack of focus, but also a lackluster performance from an otherwise potent offense.



