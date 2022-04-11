Tar Heels Begin Business Of Moving Forward

With North Carolina’s loss to Kansas in the national championship game a week into the rearview mirror, and the coaching staff back from a busy weekend watching prospects, the business of moving forward begins for UNC’s program. Some players have decisions to make about their futures, and will do so with the benefit of information gathered by the program, which is an ongoing process and quite valuable to the players. In particular, two Tar Heels with eligibility remaining could choose to move on to the NBA. Armando Bacot and Caleb Love are the most discussed players who could opt for the next level. Senior wing Leaky Black could use the extra year because of COVID-19 and come back as well, though those things and more will be discussed when Davis and the players have their end-of-season meetings. Bacot, a 6-foot-10 native of Richmond, VA, tested the draft waters last spring, so if he enters his name into the draft this month, he cannot return to UNC. He led the Tar Heels in scoring at 16.3 points per game, rebounding at 13.1 per contest, and blocked shots with 65. Bacot shot 56.9 percent from the floor, and converted 67 percent of his free throw attempts. He also tied Navy’s David Robinson (1985, 1986) for the all-time single-season record with 31 double-doubles. Bacot grabbed 20 or more rebounds in a game five times. He also became the first player in history to record a double-double in all six NCAA Tournament games, including pulling down 22 rebounds in the Elite Eight win over St. Peter’s and 21 in the national semifinals victory over Duke.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis told THI in an exclusive interview in late February that in order for players to stick in the NBA, they “must be elite” at something, and with that, he believes Bacot certainly does one thing extremely well. “One of the things that Armando does at an elite level is he rebounds,” Davis said. “That translates.” Also in an exclusive interview with THI late in the season, Bacot said he wants his jersey hanging in the rafters inside the Smith Center, noting he really wants to win ACC Player of the Year, but the team stuff comes first. “I want to put a team banner somewhere up there in one of those categories,” he said. “I just want to be a part of some type of team history at North Carolina. If that’s winning an ACC regular season championship, ACC Tournament, national championship, just something.” Multiple sources close to the situation have indicated to THI they believe Bacot will return to UNC for his senior season. A need to develop more, win a national championship, and achieve more personal success and honors are important to Bacot. In addition, the potential for what he could earn through NIL is impressive enough it could make resisting NBA money for another year an option to consider. That doesn’t mean his situation is etched in stone. And until Bacot publicly reveals his intentions, his eventual decision remains in question.

Caleb Love is projected as a late first-round NBA pick in three recently updated mock drafts. (USA Today)

Sophomore guard Caleb Love could submit his name into the NBA Draft to test the waters and return, as he did not do so a year ago. It would not be a surprise if Love does that, and might make sense. It would give him a chance to attain information from the league about his game, and if he chose to return, allow him another year to sharpen those aspects to strengthen his chances at sticking in the league. He would have until June 1 to remove his name and return to UNC. The 6-foot-4 native of St. Louis, who reportedly has a 6-foot-9 wingspan, developed into a clutch player for the Tar Heels this season, converting big shots and free throws often late in close games over the final two months. His three highest scoring games occurred in the NCAA Tournament: 30 versus UCLA in the Sweet 16; 28 versus Duke in the national semifinals; and 23 versus Marquette in the first round. Among the things Love was proudest about late this season was how his work in the offseason and sharpening his game in-season started paying off. Love believes in his work and grind, and clearly sees an NBA career in his future. “I put in so much work this offseason, not only the offseason, (but) throughout the whole season,” Love told THI last week in New Orleans, explaining his surge in performance late in the season. “Just sticking to my work.” Love finished the campaign averaging 15.9 points per contest while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. He converted 86.3 percent of his free throws. In addition, Love was second on the team averaging 3.6 assists. Carolina was 13-0 when Love scored 20 or more points, and 14-0 when he handed out at least five assists in a game.

Junior forward Armando Bacot is projected to go in the second round of some mock drafts. (USA Today)