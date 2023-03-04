CHAPEL HILL – Perhaps no sequence better illustrates North Carolina’s night offensively, and most of its season, than what transpired after the Tar Heels called timeout with 43.7 seconds remaining in their 62-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night.

Trailing 60-57 after Blue Devils guard Jeremy Rach converted a lightly contested driving layup, UNC Coach Hubert Davis wanted to set up a play for his team. So, when the Tar Heels came back onto the court, the play Davis wanted them to run broke down quickly and ended up with a missed shot by junior point guard RJ Davis. Duke freshman Mark Mitchell rebounded the miss with 19 seconds remaining.

“We had me going through the elevator doors with Leaky (Black) passing the ball,” RJ Davis explained. “We had either C (Caleb) Love for a three or they had me coming off the lateral screen. We kind of got a good look, but we didn’t get the offensive rebound, didn’t make it, didn’t execute.”

The look was Davis trying to get something off the glass after driving into the lane. But it wasn’t the look that was intended.

It appeared as if the Heels’ mission in getting Davis a three from the right wing was snuffed out because a cluster of Tar Heels made a hedge on Davis possible and effective. So, the play broke down, and that hasn’t always turned out well for UNC this season.

“Compliment them, they defended it really well,” Hubert Davis said. “We just didn’t get a clean look off that shot.”