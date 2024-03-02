CHAPEL HILL - It was a tale of two halves in Chapel Hill on Saturday, as No. 9 ranked North Carolina earned the season-sweep of NC State with a 79-70 victory over the Wolfpack.

In the first half, the Tar Heels had no answers for the Wolfpack backcourt duo of D.J.Horne and Jayden Taylor. But they did after the intermission.

Horne quieted the Smith Center crowd to end the first half, draining a stepback jumpshot to give the Wolfpack a 45-37 lead going into the locker room.

His seventh field goal of the frame signaled a 14-1 run for Kevin Keatts’ team, as Horne and fellow guard Jayden Taylor combined for 28 first half points, including six three-pointers.

“NC State was shooting nearly 60 percent from the field [and] that’s just not going to get it done,” said UNC Coach Hubert Davis. “They were running their offense like they did in shootaround, getting wide open shots. We weren’t impactful [or] getting looks on the ball.”

While the Wolfpack was an impressive 7-for-11 from three-point range and 19-for-33 from the field, it was the lack of focus for UNC that allowed the late surge.

“[We lacked] intensity, attention to detail, and just our want and need,” said UNC guard Seth Trimble. “I kind of feel like they wanted it more than us in the first half.”

The inability to take care of the basketball also hindered Carolina, as the Wolfpack outscored the No. 1 team in the ACC, 13-2, in points off of turnovers by the intermission.

The Tar Heels’ surrendered their highest first-half point total of the season, and appeared headed for more trouble after Casey Morsell’s turnaround jumper to open up the second half extended State’s lead to 10 and its run to 16-1.