Tar Heels Discuss 1-Point Win at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN – North Carolina escaped Purcell Pavilion on Saturday with a 74-73 win over Notre Dame courtesy of a four-point play by Elliot Cadeau with 4.8 seconds left in the contest.

Cadeau hit a 3-pointer to tie the game and scored the game’s final point with a free throw, as he was fouled on the play.

Ian Jackson led UNC with 27 points becoming the first Tar Heel freshman to ever score at least 23 points in four consecutive games. Cadeau’s 4-point play put him in double figures with 10 points. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.

The win improved UNC to 9-6 overall and 2-1 on the season. The Fighting Irish dropped to 7-7 and 1-2.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: