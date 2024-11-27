Tar Heels Discuss 85-72 Loss to Auburn In Maui Semifinals

LAHAINA, HI – North Carolina fell to fourth-ranked Auburn, 85-72, on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center snapping a brief three-game win streak.

The Tar Heels never led in the game and trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half. UNC got the margin to nine points with 3:17 to play but couldn’t get any closer.

Seth Trimble led UNC with 17 points while RJ Davis added 12, and Elliot Cadeau, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Jae’Lyn Withers each added 10 points.

UNC dropped to 4-2 overall and will face Michigan State (5-2) in the third-place game Wednesday night at 9:30 PM.

Here is what Withers and Trimble had to say after the game: