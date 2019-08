CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina opened fall camp Friday using all of its new football fields in preparation for the 2019 season that begins with a game versus South Carolina in Charlotte on Aug. 31.

THI was on hand for Friday’s practice and afterward caught up with seven Tar Heels. Here are those interviews with Toe Groves, Michael Carter, Antonio Williams, Aaron Crawford, Allen Cater, Dazz Newsome and Jason Strowbridge: