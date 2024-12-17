Tar Heels Discuss Loss to Gators

CHARLOTTE – North Carolina fought back from a 17-point deficit to take a four-point lead late Tuesday against No. 7 Florida, but the Tar Heels could not close the deal in a 90-84 loss.

The Gators closed the game on a 13-3 run, a stretch that included an 8-1 rebounding edge, sending UNC to its fifth loss in 11 games. Florida improved to 11-0.

Carolina was led by RJ Davis’ 29 points followed by 11 each for Elliot Cadeau, Seth Trimble, and Ian Jackson.

Here is what four Tar Heels had to say after the game: