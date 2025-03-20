What the Heels Said About Ole Miss

After participating in the First Four for the first time in program history, No. 11 North Carolina is set to take on No. 6 Ole Miss on Friday inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee in the Round of 64. The Rebels sit at 22-11 overall and finished SEC play at 10-8, good for seventh in the league.

As the Tar Heels prepare for a battle with an SEC opponent in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season, we spoke with them ahead of tomorrow’s 4:05PM tip.





-Ole Miss ranks near the top in the country in taking care of the basketball, and leads the SEC in turnovers forced per game at 14.33. Taking care of the basketball will be crucial not only for UNC’s success, but also impact how easily the Rebels can score.

Turnovers Per Game: 8.9 (2nd)

Turnover Margin: +5.7 (4th)

Steals Per Game: 8.8 (26th)

“Ole Miss is obviously talented on both ends of the floor. They hang their hat on the way they play defensively,” said head coach Hubert Davis. “They do a really good job of creating turnovers, which allows them to get out in transition where they're really good in transition.”

-Ole Miss sits at 175th in scoring defense, allowing 71.7 points per game, but it’s the way it plays defense that can cause issues for UNC. The Rebels are known for switching on ball screens, forcing teams into one-on-one situations.

-The Tar Heels have struggled at times facing defenses that can switch one through five. Take the Duke games as an example.

Defensive Efficiency: 95.7 (23rd)

“They've got athleticism. They're able to switch any type of action, whether it's on the ball or off, and try to force you and take you out of your offensive sets and force you into a one-on-one situation,” said Davis.

-RJ Davis tallied 26 points, including six made 3’s in the First Four win over San Diego State. But, as he prepares for Friday’s matchup, he understands that their defensive style may prevent him from getting shots at times, and that it’s going to lead to looks for his teammates.

“I know Ole Miss does a good job of switching, but then also at the same time, they do a good job of swarming. I know if the shot’s not going to come for me, it’s going to be for my teammates,” said Davis.

-Experience is a major strength for Ole Miss, as it rosters 10 seniors. One of which is former Virginia Tech guard Sean Pedulla, who spent three years with the Hokies. During his time in Blacksburg, he played five games against North Carolina, compiling a 2-3 record.

Pedulla Stats vs. UNC

1/24/22 (78-68 L): 4 points on 2-of-5 shooting, four assists, one rebound

2/19/22 (65-57 L): 6 points on 3-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, fouled out

3/11/22 (72-59 W): 8 points on 2-of-5 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, one steal

12/4/22 (80-72 W): 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting, four assists, four rebounds, two turnovers

2/17/24 (96-81 L): 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, two steals, one turnover

Averaged 8.4 points per game against UNC; 15-for-43 (34.9%)

-Pedulla is now the leading scorer for the Rebels, averaging 14.9 points per game on 43.4 percent shooting.

“He is very efficient shooting the ball from 3. He can get to the basket. He has a great mid-range game. Pump fake. Can get to the free throw line,” said Hubert Davis. “I talk to the team about elite players make routine plays routinely. That's a perfect description of Sean. He just makes routine plays routinely. He's tough. He's competitive. We'll have our hands full tomorrow afternoon.”

“Pedulla is a really good player. He’s the head of the snake, he makes their team go,” said RJ Davis. “He’s a physical player and able to find shots for himself, but also for his teammates. We’ve got to do a good job of maintaining him, keeping him under control.”

-His success has been key for the Ole Miss offense, which has produced six players who average 10 or more points per game.