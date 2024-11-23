Tar Heels Discuss Victory Over Rainbow Warriors

HONOLULU, HI – The first of North Carolina’s four-game Hawaiian odyssey is in the books with the Tar Heels pulling away from Hawaii, 87-69, on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena.

UNC used runs of 10-0 and 11-0 and built a lead as large as 21 points in the second half before settling for the 18-point win.

Four Tar Heels scored in double figures led by RJ Davis with 18 points and followed by Elliot Cadeau with 17, Seth Trimble 13, and Ian Jackson with 11.

UNC improved to 3-1 on the season and the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 4-1.

Here is what so Davis, Cadeau, and Trimble had to say after the game about their performance:

Note: James Shiroma contributed to THI's coverage in Honolulu.