CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won its third consecutive game Saturday night by defeating Wake Forest, 31-24, at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels got 244 rushing yards from Omarion Hampton and an interception for a TD by linebacker Power Echols. UNC has won three straight games and improved to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. Wake fell to 4-6 and 2-4.

Here is what three players had to say after the game: