Chapel Hill --- No. 12 North Carolina split its double header with Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon but ended up losing the series in the third and final game of the weekend. Austin Bergner dominated the first game of the double header by throwing a career high 8.0 innings while he shut out the Panthers during those eight innings and retired 18 consecutive batters en route to the Heels 10-6 win. In the second game of the double header, Carolina took a 3-2 lead in to the bottom of the seventh inning before Pittsburgh scored five unanswered runs to win 7-3 and clinch the series. In both games on Saturday afternoon, Aaron Sabato continued his hot streak by going 4-for-9 (.444) with a double, home run and three RBI while Brandon Martorano went 3-for-7 (.429) with four RBI.

GAME ONE KEY MOMENTS

In the top of the first inning, Aaron Sabato launched a double off the top of the wall that scored Ashton McGee from first to give the Heels an early 1-0 lead. After a leadoff single from Jackson Hesterlee, Dylan Harris doubled off the left field wall to put two runners in scoring position. After a wild pitch scored Hesterlee, a sacrifice fly from Brandon Martorano to score Dylan Harris made it 3-0 for the Heels. Brandon Martorano lined a two-RBI single up the middle in the sixth inning to give the Heels a 5-0 lead. The Tar Heels broke open the game in the top of the ninth inning by scoring five runs to take a 10-0 lead. Michael Busch started things with a two-RBI single to make it 7-0 before Aaron Sabato followed Busch and blasted a two-run home run to make it 9-0. Pittsburgh scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to make things interesting, bu the Heels held on for the 10-6 win.

GAME ONE NOTABLES

Aaron Sabato extended his career best reached base streak to 13 consecutive games after his double in the first inning. Jackson Hesterlee's single in the second inning extended his career best hitting streak, and reached base streak, to five consecutive games. Between the 3rd-8th innings, Austin Bergner retired 18 straight Panther batters. Austin Bergner tied his career high with 8.0 inning pitched against Pittsburgh as he only surrendered two hits and shutout the Panthers. With a 9th inning single, Michael Busch extended his career best reached base streak to 23 consecutive games. Aaron Sabato blasted his 12th home run in the 9th inning. His 12 home runs are the most by a freshman since Levi Michael hit 13 home runs in 2009.

GAME ONE PITCHER RECORDS

Win: North Carolina, Austin Bergner (5-0) Loss: Pittsburgh, Dan Hammer (3-7)

GAME TWO KEY MOMENTS

Carolina scored the first run of the game in the third inning to take the early 1-0 lead. After a two-out single from Aaron Sabato that moved Ashton McGee on third base, the junior scored from third base on a wild pitch to put the Heels ahead. Will Sandy surrendered his first hit of the game in the fourth inning, which happened to be a solo home run for Pittsburgh as they tied the game at 1-1. Pittsburgh took its first lead of the game in the sixth inning off a two-out RBI single for the 2-1 advantage. UNC answered right away by scoring two runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead. Brandon Martorano hit a dribbler to second base but an error on the first baseman allowed Ike Freeman to score from third. After the game was tied, Dylan Enwiller perfectly executed the suicide squeeze as Jackson Hesterlee jogged home for the 3-2 lead. Pittsburgh responded with three runs of its own after a two-out, three-RBI double to give the Panthers a 5-3 lead. Pittsburgh increased its lead to 7-3 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning.

GAME TWO NOTABLES

Aaron Sabato extended his career best reached base streak to 14 consecutive games after his single in the first inning. Jackson Hesterlee's single in the seventh inning extended his career best hitting streak, and reached base streak, to six consecutive games. With a 7th inning walk, Michael Busch extended his career best reached base streak to 24 consecutive games.

GAME TWO PITCHER RECORDS

Win: Pittsburgh, Chase Smith (4-6) Loss: North Carolina, Will Sandy (1-2)

UP NEXT