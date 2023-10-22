On the heels of its shocking 31-27 loss at home to Virginia, North Carolina dropped out of the top 10 in both major polls, falling to No. 17 in the Associated Press and Coaches’ polls.

UNC went into its game with the Cavaliers unbeaten and ranked tenth in the nation, but it left with one of the worst losses in program history shattering its College Football Playoff hopes, and making its path to the ACC championship game much tougher.

"So proud of the six wins, disappointed tonight…,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said after the game. “It was not a great effort. Kids tried hard, we just didn't make plays, not like we have been. So, now we've got to go back to work and go to Georgia Tech next week.”

The Tar Heels led 24-14 with nine minutes left in the third quarter, but the Wahoos outscored them 17-3 over the remainder of the game, and that included Carolina forcing two turnovers in the end zone, or the margin could have been much greater.

UNC heads to Atlanta for a game at 3-4 Georgia Tech on Saturday night at 8 PM. The game will air on the ACC Network.

AP Top 25

Coaches' Top 25