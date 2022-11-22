Coming off a 21-17 loss at home to Georgia Tech this past Saturday, North Carolina dropped four places in the latest College Football Playoff rankings to No. 17, which was revealed Tuesday night.

The Tar Heels rose to No. 13 a week ago after winning their six consecutive game with a 36-34 decision at Wake Forest. It was also Carolina’s sixth ACC victory, thus it clinched the Coastal Division title setting up a meeting with Clemson in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on December 3.

UNC last played in the ACC title game in 2015, when it fell to Clemson 45-37.

Mack Brown’s team is 9-2 overall and 6-1 in league play. It concludes its regular season Friday at home versus rival NC State. The game kicks at 3:30 PM and will air on ABC.