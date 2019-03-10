Clemson, S.C. – North Carolina dropped both games of its double header Saturday in Clemson. The Heels (12-3) will play game-three of the series on Sunday, March 10 at 1 p.m. Carolina dropped a nail biter in game one as the Heels fell 3-2 on a walk off win by Clemson. Gianluca Dalatri threw a gem of a game going 6.2 innings pitched and only giving up one run while striking out eight batters. Clemson's offense came to life in the second game and scored 17 runs on 20 hits to take the 17 to 3 win.

GAME ONE KEY MOMENTS

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Ike Freeman hit a solo home run to left field to give the Heels a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, the Heels looked to add to their 1-0 lead but Jackson Hesterlee grounded out to first base with the bases loaded to end the inning. Caleb Roberts was thrown out at the plate in the top of the 6th inning as the Heel looked to double the lead. Ashton McGee lined a ball to the second baseman, Roberts was on third and took off on contact, but the throw beat him to the plate. Michael Busch singled to right field in the top of the seventh inning with two outs and a full count to score Danny Serretti from second base to give the Heels a 2-0 lead. Clemson scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning to make it 2-1. After giving up a leadoff double in the bottom of the 8th inning, Joey Lancellotti got the next three batters out without giving up the 2-1 lead. Clemson scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the 9th inning with one out on a single up the middle. With runners on second and third base, Lancellotti balked to bring home the winning run.

GAME ONE NOTABLES

Freeman's home run was his fourth of the year, which is a career high. It was Freeman's second home run in the first inning this year, and the fifth overall by the Tar Heels in the first inning. In all four of Gianluca Dalatri's starts this season he has not given up more than one earned run or surrendered more than two walks. Dalatri, who threw 6.2 IP, fell one out shy of throwing three consecutive games of 7 innings or more for the first time in his career. Dalatri's eight strikeouts are the second most in a game this season. His career high is nine against USF. The loss was the first one-run loss of the season for the Heels, moving to 5-1 on the season. It was the first time the Heels have lost when leading after the 7th and 8th inning this season. Previously, UNC was 8-0 when leading after six innings and 9-0 when leading after eight innings. It was also the first loss for UNC when they scored first and in the first inning. UNC was 8-0 coming in to the game when scoring first and 7-0 when scoring in the first inning. Dylan Harris extended his career high, and team high, reached base streak to 10 games. Harris also has seven multi-hit games on the season, the most on the team. Caleb Roberts reached base for his career best seventh game in a row. With the loss, the Tar Heels have started 0-1 on the road in the ACC the last two season. UNC lost its first ACC game in 2018 at Louisville. Both teams combined to go 2-31 with runner on base and 2-20 with runners in scoring position.

GAME TWO KEY MOMENTS

UNC scored in the top of the first inning for the second straight game after Ben Casparius' dribbler down third brought home Dylan Harris for the 1-0 lead. Clemson scored two runs in the bottom half of the first to take the 2-1 lead. Clemson scored four more runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 6-1 lead. Clemson went 4-5 with two outs to score all four runs. In the top of the 8th inning, Brendan Illies hit his first career home run to make the game 16-3.



GAME TWO NOTABLES

UNC has scored in the first inning nine out of 15 games so far this season. 17 runs are the most UNC has given up in a game this year. Brendan Illies hit his first career home run in the 8th inning. 17 runs is the most runs the Tar Heels have given up in a game since they lost 18-9 against Miami in 2005. The 14 run deficit is the largest margin of defeat under head coach Mike Fox since the Tar Heels lost to Georgia Tech 19-5 in 2001.

PITCHER RECORDS