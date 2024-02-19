CHAPEL HILL – There isn’t much of a secret as to what sits atop North Carolina’s to-do list during its self-introspection week that arrived Monday.

The tenth-ranked Tar Heels don’t play a mid-week game, as this is their open date portion of the ACC schedule, with the next contest at Virginia on Saturday.

So, the time away from game action allows the Heels some needed rest, get their legs back, as some players said following a 96-81 win over Virginia Tech at home this past Saturday, and focus on themselves.

And sitting squarely above everything else as the primary point of emphasis neeing work is to improve its slumping defensive efficiency.

“One-on-one defense, just winning our individual one-on-one matchups,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Monday during the ACC Conference Call. “You don’t get into rotations if you can guard the ball. And one of the things I’ve always said is the ball is the problem. If you take care of the ball, whether it’s in one-on-one, transition, ball-screen action, Chicago, DHO, if you take care of the ball, everything else will take care of itself.”

Davis also said it’s important to win the drives no matter where they come from, be it the top, wing, or baseline, and being crisper in helping defend those drives. Helping the helper is a point of emphasis right now.

“I feel like at times that has broken down a little bit,” he added.

Fortunately for him, he can point to the team’s recent ten-game win streak to draw a clear correlation to why the Heels went on that run, and compare it to the last six games, in which they have gone 3-3.

In the ten-game win streak, UNC’s opponents shot only 36.5 percent from the floor, including 24.9 percent from 3-point range. Over the last six games, those numbers are 45.6 and 33.8 percent, respectively.

Also, UNC blocked 49 shots during its ten-game win streak, which is obviously 4.9 per contest. But in the last six games, the Heels have blocked just 15 shots, which comes out to 2.5 per outing.