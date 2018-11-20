CHAPEL HILL – As North Carolina’s football season winds down, the Tar Heels are heading into the season-finale Saturday versus N.C. State with a bit of a morale boost.

First, they ended a six-game losing streak last weekend by defeating Western Carolina. Second, they moved into their new approximately $80 million part-time practice home Tuesday.

Actually, the Tar Heels held their walk-thru last Friday in the facility, but Tuesday was the first time they held an actual practice in there. It isn’t entirely completed inside, and the exterior, which includes two full-length practice fields and a combination soccer and lacrosse stadium aren’t even close to being ready.

But it was ready enough for a practice, so the Tar Heels went ahead and sort of moved in.

“It’s a great place, it’s one of the bigger ones that I’ve been in where you can get everything done in there, the kicking game, have the whole team in there,” offensive coordinator Chris Kapilovic said. “So, it’s a huge plus to be able to have that surface and be able to have a place like that to practice.”