TarHeelIllustrated - Tar Heels' Football Schedule Dates Now Set In Place

Last week, North Carolina found out who it will play in this modified 2020 football season. Thursday morning, the Tar Heels learned when those games will be played.

The ACC released its complete schedule for the football season that is slated to kick off next month with UNC kicking off Sept. 12 versus Syracuse.

The Tar Heels will have two open dates on Sept. 26 and Nov. 27. The final game of the regular season is. Dec. 5 at Miami. The home game with NC State is Oct. 24 and the road game at Duke is Nov. 7. The full schedule is posted below.

The Tar Heels went 7-6 last season, winning their final three games by a combined score of 152-30. Their six losses were by a combined 24 points with one in six overtimes at Virginia Tech and another by a point to eventual national runner-up Clemson.

Carolina began its quest in taking the next step as a program with Thursday morning’s first practice of fall camp, which is an abbreviated version since fall classes start Aug. 10.





Sept. 12 – Syracuse

Sept. 19 – Non-ACC opponent

Sept. 26 – Open

Oct. 3 – @ Boston College

Oct. 10 – Virginia Tech

Oct. 17 - @ Florida State

Oct. 24 – NC State

Oct. 31 - @ Virginia

Nov. 7 - @ Duke

Nov. 14 – Wake Forest

Nov. 21 – Open

Nov. 27 – Notre Dame

Dec. 5 - @ Miami



