Tar Heels Get Transfer Portal Commitment from Cavazos
North Carolina landed a transfer portal commitment on Monday when former Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos announced his intentions to come to Chapel Hill.
The announcement comes after Cavazos officially visited North Carolina on the weekend of April 22. He had also visited Colorado earlier this month.
The 6-foot, 192-pound 3-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida played in 11 games for the Buckeyes during the 2021 season. He totaled 8 tackles and 2 pass break-ups in 112 total snaps.
Cavazos, a native of San Antonio, Texas and played for national power IMG Academy has a friendly relationship with current North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot, who played basketball there as well.
He played in the ESPN Under Armour All-American Game and played both cornerback and safety at IMG•. The standout had his junior season cut short after five games due to injury but when fully healthy as a sophomore played on a team loaded with national recruits.
Cavazos will join fellow transfers Cory Gaynor (Miami), Noah Taylor (Virginia), and Spencer Rolland (Harvard) on the 2022 Tar Heel roster this fall.