Tar Heels Get Transfer Portal Commitment from Cavazos

North Carolina landed a transfer portal commitment on Monday when former Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos announced his intentions to come to Chapel Hill.

The announcement comes after Cavazos officially visited North Carolina on the weekend of April 22. He had also visited Colorado earlier this month.

The 6-foot, 192-pound 3-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida played in 11 games for the Buckeyes during the 2021 season. He totaled 8 tackles and 2 pass break-ups in 112 total snaps.