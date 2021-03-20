TarHeelIllustrated - Tar Heels Have Something To Build On

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – Sometimes, one of the easiest things for a team to say after its season has unceremoniously ended is “wait ‘til next year.”

It has almost become cliched, but that doesn’t mean it is entirely inaccurate.

Take North Carolina, as an example. The Tar Heels’ 2020-21 season ended Friday night amid an array of three-pointers by Wisconsin in an 85-62 drubbing that was by far the Heels’ most lopsided defeat of the season.

But the positive for anyone with ties to the program, or those with a rooting interest, is that next year should reflect a significant step forward. As it stands, the Tar Heels are set to lose Garrison Brooks (10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds per game) and Andrew Platek (381 minutes, 3.7 points per game). There is a chance Day’Ron Sharpe could leave for the NBA, as he’s projected as a late first-round selection in most mock drafts.

In addition, with the one-time transfer rule that will allow players to change schools without having to sit out a season, it seems logical one or more kids could move on.

If Sharpe and the other return, however, UNC will return 63.2 points per game, 31.6 rebounds, and 378 assists from this year’s squad.

“The future is really bright for this group,” Brooks said Friday night. “I think it’s going to be tremendous for them that they experienced this, got into the tournament, lost – you can always build off this. It’s always going to be motivation for us. They can always come back and work really hard, and it’s going to be good for them.”