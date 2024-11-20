Tar Heels in Early on Durham Defensive End

Perkins talked all things Tar Heels in an exclusive with THI. Here is everything he had to say about UNC:

But that wasn’t the only good thing that happened for Perkins over the weekend, as he received an offer from UNC after the game. Carolina joins Duke in the competition for his recruitment.

Perkins was at North Carolina last weekend for the Wake Forest game. He took in the sights and sounds of Carolina and watched the Tar Heels improve to 6-4 (3-3 ACC) on the season.

Xavier Perkins is a local 6-foot-4, 235-pound class of 2027 defensive end of C.E. Jordan High School in Durham.

THI: How was the experience, and what all were you able to do?

PERKINS: “The visit was great. I was able to talk to the coaches, see warmups, and eat great food.”





THI: Which coaches did you speak with?

PERKINS: “Coach Monachino and Coach Galloway.”





THI: What makes you excited about the offer, and what do you like about the Carolina program overall?

PERKINS: “I grew up in Durham, so the Carolina program has always been a part of my life! I’m excited about the opportunity to play Division 1-level ball at a school that I grew up being a fan of. I also started coming to football camps at UNC in the eighth grade.”





THI: How was your conversation with Coach Galloway, and what all were you able to discuss?

PERKINS: “Coach Galloway and I just had a conversation, getting to know one another. We talked about my current high school, Jordan High School in Durham.”





THI: Did you previously know Coach Galloway, and how did your visit help further your relationship with him?

PERKINS: “Yesterday’s visit was the first time that I met Coach Galloway. He’s from my dad’s hometown, so I look forward to getting to know him more.”





THI: Coming on strong after a four-game losing streak, defeating Virginia, Florida State, and Wake Forest, what do you believe is possible for the trajectory of the program for the remainder of this season and heading into the future?

PERKINS: “I believe anyone can turn their season around by finishing the season strong. I believe that you can do anything you set your mind to and remembering the Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’





THI: How was your conversation with Coach Monachino, and what all were you able to discuss?

PERKINS: “He wanted to know how everything was with the visit."