North Carolina’s basketball team is in the Nassau, Bahamas for a quick vacation and to play a pair of exhibition basketball games.

The Tar Heels will play Friday and Saturday evenings, tipping off Friday at 5:30. The game was originally slated to air on YouTube, but was removed. As of this writing, we are't certain it will be avaiable or not.

]The NCAA allows teams to participate in an exhibition away from American soil once every four years, so as the Heels did four years ago when they also played a pair of games at Kendall Isaacs Gym, which is where they will play this weekend.

This trip suits UNC Coach Roy Williams just fine. The place, the distance, the cuisine, the Bahamas has it all.

“I don’t want to get on a plane and fly seven hours and bring them back (prior to the trip) for 10 days of practice,” Williams said. “It’s an easy flight, it’s a great place to go, everybody enjoys it – some of our alums go and they enjoy it. Great food, and so it’s a vacation but you get some basketball done.”

The NCAA also allows teams to practice 10 times in preparation for their summer exhibition games, but the Tar Heels will only work out five times – twice while in the Bahamas – before playing Friday night. Williams said it was important to not take all of the players’ summer vacation before classes begin Aug. 21.

This is a business trip, though. After all, Carolina’s season-opener is 80 days after Friday’s exhibition. So the Heels aren’t that far away from playing games that will matter. So, they hope to get something out of this weekend’s action.

“We want to get our freshmen used to playing at a faster tempo than they’ve ever played seeing how they fit in,” Williams said. “And it gives us an early indication of how fast we may be able to go when we start preseason.”