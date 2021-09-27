Tar Heels Launch Into Davis' Inaugural Campaign

CHAPEL HILL – The first game for North Carolina is still 42 days away, but the Tar Heels formally open practice Tuesday, as they launch into the 2021-22 campaign, which will be the first of the Hubert Davis era.

Davis was introduced as UNC’s coach on April 6, less than a week after legendary Roy Williams announced his retirement. Davis played four years at UNC from 1988-92 under Dean Smith and served as an assistant to Williams for nine seasons.

He played 12 years in the NBA and spent seven as an analyst on ESPN covering college basketball. Now, he is North Carolina’s head coach, and his team is full of talent and raring to get going.

"You can definitely feel the difference,” sophomore Kerwin Walton recently said. “It's a whole lot more energy; everybody's really excited for this season. Everybody has been developing and working hard and growing, so I think we're all really motivated to do really well this season.

“I think Coach Davis has done a really great job of motivating us, and having us work hard, and working with us to get better every single day. I think it's going to be a lot of positive energy with us on and off the court, and I think we're going to have a great year. "

Carolina is coming off an 18-11 season in which they were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Wisconsin. It was the only time in 30 NCAA appearances Williams’ team lost their opening game. For UNC, it was the first time the Tar Heels went down in the first round since 1999.

Davis’ first UNC club returns four starters and a few scholarship reserves in addition to adding three transfers and two freshmen.