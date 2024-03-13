For the first time since 2016, the ACC Tournament has returned to Washington DC, where North Carolina will enter as the No. 1 seed for the 26th time in program history.

The Tar Heels are no stranger to the nation’s capital however, having played in five ACC Tournaments there spanning four different decades.

UNC is 10-3 all-time, reaching the semifinals in all five tournaments and winning the title on two separate occasions.

Its first championship came in 1981, which marked the first season of an expanded eight team field since South Carolina left the conference nine years earlier.

As a two seed, the Tar Heels cruised to a 69-54 win over rival and seven-seed NC State in the quarterfinals i Landover, MD, which is less than 10 miles from the DC line.

With a spot in the title game on the line, senior guard Mike Pepper connected on a 16-foot jumper with eight seconds remaining to defeat Wake Forest in the semifinals 58-57.

The championship game, while played on a neutral court, was a de facto home game for the four-seed Maryland Terrapins, who were appearing in their fifth final in 12 seasons.

Another close call awaited for North Carolina, which used a successful inbounds play to run out the clock and down the Terrapins, 61-60, for its eighth ACC Tournament title.

Freshman Sam Perkins was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player after scoring 13 points and pulling down three rebounds in the win.

The Tar Heels advanced to the Final Four just weeks later advancing to the national championship game, a feat accomplished by the other UNC team to capture the ACC title in the nation’s capital area.

35 years separated its championship wins in D.C, as Roy Williams guided the Tar Heels to its 26th in school history in 2016.

UNC cruised to the championship game following a 14-4 ACC record. After defeating both Pittsburgh and Notre Dame by double digits, Joel Berry powered the Tar Heels past Virginia, 61-57, avenging an earlier loss in Charlottesville. Berry’s 19-points earned him MVP honors.