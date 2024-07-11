The visits are in the rearview mirror, and Peach Jam sits on the horizon. In between, Acaden Lewis took advantage of his small window of available time to release a list of his eight final schools on Wednesday.

The four-star guard who could soon be battling for a coveted fifth produced a list that consists of Auburn, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UCONN.

Lewis currently stands at No. 53 in Rivals Class of 2025 rankings. He has already made a major jump in the rankings, but he could just be getting warm. His list consists of heavy hitters in the college basketball world, and four blue-bloods. He also had an offer from Kansas, and cut other schools such as Alabama, Maryland, Villanova, and Virginia just to name a few.

The point guard from Washington D.C., took visits to Connecticut, Kentucky, and North Carolina in June. Lewis told us in a conversation last week that he plans on taking official visits in the fall then making his selection after that. He added that he would make a trip to each school on his list.

In the midst of the visits, Lewis also participated in the CP3 Elite Camp in Las Vegas along with current Tar Heels RJ Davis, and Elliot Cadeau.

