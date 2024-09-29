DURHAM – Protecting Jacolby Criswell was the number one key for North Carolina going into its game at Duke on Saturday.

At the very least, it was key 1-B.

For a while, the Tar Heels did a solid job in building a 20-0 lead midway through the third quarter. But that’s when the tide dramatically shifted. The Blue Devils got to Criswell, forcing an array of quick passes that sailed high, hit the ground early, or were behind receivers.

After starting the game a respectable 16-for-26, Criswell was 5 for his last 13 pass attempts. It coincided with UNC failing to move the ball while its defense collapsed against the Blue Devils in the 21-20 loss.

"I think we'll have to look at all of it,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said about the onslaught Criswell faced in the second half. “I mean, you saw the same game I saw. There was a lot of pressure on him."

Criswell was under pressure 23 of the 47 times he dropped back to pass. He was 5-for-17 with 56 yards, one touchdown and an interception on those plays. Duke blitzed him 18 times, and he was 9-for-16 with 111 yards, a touchdown and interception.

Duke sacked Criswell only twice, almost half of its per-game averaging coming in, and had six TFLs, less than half its average entering the game. But the damage was done in the pressure, forcing Criswell to regularly get rid of the ball before he could get into his progression.