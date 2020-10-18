North Carolina issued its fifth offer of the 2022 class on Saturday to Jarace Walker.

The 6-foot-8, 225 pound power forward out of New Freedom, PA, now attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Walker is ranked No. 12 nationally according to Rivals.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Walker in September, just a few weeks after Carolina intimated contact.

"A couple of assistants hit me up and Roy Williams called me about one or two weeks ago," he said. "He said he likes the way I am playing. He said he has been watching me for awhile. He said he recruited Armando (Bacot) my freshman year, so he's been watching me for awhile. They aren't actually recruiting my class right now. They are focusing on 2021, but he said he can't wait to start that recruiting process with me."