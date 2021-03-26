North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and the UNC staff continue diving into the class of 2023 by handing out offers. With so much uncertainty about the numbers game with the Covid issue, the Tar Heels have been very limited extending to prospects in that particular class but they did give out a few this past week.

Jamaal Jarrett, a 6-foot-6 290 pounder offensive/defensive lineman from Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, NC, received an offer from newly-named Assistant Head Coach Lonnie Galloway and the Tar Heels. North Carolina is the first official scholarship offer to Jarrett.



