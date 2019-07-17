Davis, who is 6-foot and 161 pounds, is rated the No. 104 overall prospect in the nation in his class, including the No. 24 point guard.

R.J. Davis , a 4-star point guard in the class of 2020, has been offered by North Carolina, Rivals' Corey Evans reported Wednesday night on Twitter.

Davis attends Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY. He has had an exceptional spring and summer, landing him on the national radar of many prominent programs.

Eric Bossi recently wrote the following about Davis:

"Each July we see players either rocket their way up the charts or come from totally off the radar to emerge as big-time targets. So, who does it this year?

"Four-star point guard R.J. Davis off to a good start."



