CHAPEL HILL – Spring football is well into its first week and the North Carolina Tar Heels are excited. Not just because they are back on the field but they’re rejuvenated with Mack Brown now at the helm.

Optimism abounds, some players injured last season are healthy and overall the vibe around UNC football is much higher than it’s been for a few years.

Here, three Tar Heels discuss all of this and more: