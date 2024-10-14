Tar Heels Open the Season Ranked No. 9 in AP Top 25

Advertisement

in other news

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

Video content
 • Donnie Bui
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL - Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from UNC's 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.

Video content
 • Jacob Turner
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

 • Bryant Baucom
Inside The Game UNC Falls 41-34 to Georgia Tech

Inside The Game UNC Falls 41-34 to Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL – A pair of four-game losing streaks are now saddled on North Carolina’s lap after the Tar Heels lost at

 • Andrew Jones
THI Podcast: Rest In Peace, Tylee Craft.

THI Podcast: Rest In Peace, Tylee Craft.

CHAPEL HILL – In this special edition of a THI Podcast, Jacob Turner and Andrew Jones discuss the passing of North

Video content
 • THI Staff

in other news

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

Courtside Cam: UNC's Blue-White Basketball Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

Video content
 • Donnie Bui
3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

3 Things From UNC's 41-34 Loss To Georgia Tech

CHAPEL HILL - Jacob and AJ talk 3 Things from UNC's 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech in Chapel Hill.

Video content
 • Jacob Turner
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but

 • Bryant Baucom
Published Oct 14, 2024
Tar Heels Open the Season Ranked No. 9 in AP Top 25
Default Avatar
UNC Athletics & Communications
Tar Heel Illustrated

*Fresh UNC BB Blue-White Game & practice videos posted below...


CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—The Associated Press has released its 2024-25 preseason rankings, and North Carolina is ranked No. 9 in the poll.

Kansas was picked first, garnering No. 1 votes on 30 of 60 ballots cast. The rest of the top five was No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 UConn, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Iowa State.

Slots six through 10 went to No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 7 Duke, No. 8 Baylor, No. 9 UNC and No. 10 Arizona.

A season ago in 2023-24, Carolina went 29-8, extending its NCAA-record number of 25-win seasons to 41. The Tar Heels were the No. 1 seed in the NCAA West Regional, the 18th time UNC earned a No. 1 seed, the most in NCAA Tournament history. Carolina defeated No. 16 Wagner and No. 9 Michigan State in Charlotte and lost to No. 4 seed Alabama in Los Angeles in the Sweet 16.

The Tar Heels return 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and consensus first-team All-America guard RJ Davis to this year's lineup, alongside returning starting point guard Elliot Cadeau. Three scholarship freshmen and a trio of additions from the transfer portal have bolstered the UNC squad.

Carolina will play an exhibition game at Memphis on Tuesday October 15, then host Johnson C. Smith in an exhibition in the Smith Center on Sunday October 27. The Tar Heels' regular season opener will come on Monday November 4 against Elon in Chapel Hill.

Blue-White Game & Practice Highlights & Clips

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement