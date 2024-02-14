SYRACUSE, NY - North Carolina was never going to go 20-0 in ACC play, and during their previous 10-game winning streak, it was a matter of when, not if, it would end.

It came to a close two weeks ago on a Tuesday night in Atlanta, and the seventh-ranked Tar Heels lost again last Tuesday at home to Clemon. Make that three consecutive Tuesday, as the Heels fell, 86-79, to Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome.

And as was the case in the first of the three defeats, defending the perimeter has been the primary problem.

Over the ten-game win streak, the Tar Heels earned the distinction as one of college basketball’s best defensive clubs, consistently holding teams under 70 points and forcing opponents into shooting season-lows from the field.

But now that they find themselves on the wrong side of the result in three of their last five games, the Tar Heels'defense, specifically on the perimeter, is no longer the reliable calling card that it once was.

In January, North Carolina held Clemson to 1-for-18 from3-point range, NC State was 2-for-20, and both Boston College and Wake Forest connected on just three. Syracuse, which handed the Tar Heels their sixth loss of the season on Tuesday, made just four of its 19 three-point attempts in Chapel Hill last month on an afternoon the Heels won by 36 points.

During their 10-game winning streak, just four of their opponents shot 30 percent or better from three, with the other six shooting 25 percent or below. Even with Louisville and Florida State converting at a 44.4percent and 45 percent clip, respectively, from beyond the arc, teams combined for 52 makes on 209 shots (24.8 percent) in that 10-game span.

As the win against the Seminoles served as the penultimate victory during their torrid run, Florida State’s 9-for-20 output from three could be seen as the first sign of a regression to the mean for UNC's opponents.

In the weeks since, the Tar Heels (19-6, 11-3 ACC) have lost on three consecutive Tuesdays, dropping contests to Georgia Tech, Clemson, and Syracuse, which combined to shoot 28-for-68 from three (41.2 percent).

Compare that to their 11 ACC wins, where opponents have shot 25 percent from beyond the arc, and their perimeter defense, or, at times, just poor shooting, have been the difference.