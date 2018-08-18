North Carolina completed its two-game exhibition weekend in the Bahamas with a 130-45 rout of the New Providence Basketball Association on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore big man Brandon Huffman led UNC with 22 points while Kenny William and Luke Maye each added 18 for the Tar Heels, who won both games in Nassau averaging 121 points.

Huffman, who played just under 17 minutes, converted 11 of 16 shots from the field and also grabbed 20 rebounds. In addition, he blocked two shots.

In all, six Tar Heels scored in double figures, with sophomore forward Garrison Brooks scoring 13 points, sophomore center/forward Sterling Manley hitting for 12 points and freshman Nassir Little totaling 11. Every Tar Heel scored except walk-on Caleb Ellis and starting point guard Seventh Woods, who played the first 1:52 before leaving and not returning. It should be noted that Woods fell hard to the floor late in Friday night’s game after a rim-rattling slam dunk. He was slow getting up. No word if his limited time Saturday is related to that fall.

Carolina dominated on the glass, 76-38, shot 56 percent from the field, including 30 percent from 3-point range (6-30), scored 90 points in the paint and its largest lead was 85 points. UNC assisted on 37 of its 56 field goals while turning over the ball just 14 times versus 27 turnovers Friday night.